A get-together with friends should always involve scrumptious food. We all love to meet our dear ones and bond with them over dinners, coffee, brunch or even some simple street food. And guess what? Our favourite B-town divas are no exception. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar shared a snapshot on her Instagram Stories featuring a beautifully candlelit table adorned with a tempting array of goodies. We spotted various cheese boards with a variety of dips, small bites and fruits. Some of the treats included what looked to be slices of focaccia, lavash crackers, a creamy spread topped with cherry tomatoes and greens, different types of cheese, chips, oranges, kiwis, watermelon, and more. It was indeed a delectable-looking feast!





Bhumi spilt the beans in her caption, revealing that she enjoyed this sumptuous meal with film producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. Her caption summed it up perfectly, "Am stuffed!! #HappyFriendsgiving" with a red heart emoji. Take a look:

Bhumi Pednekar's love for food is undeniable, and it was on full display in her Diwali 2023 photo album. Embracing a traditional saree look, one picture captured her sitting on the floor, holding a plate filled with ladoos. Another snapshot revealed her Diwali dinner plate, featuring a delectable spread of methi matar malai, kadai paneer, chana masala, and tandoori roti. Her heartfelt caption read, "(diya emoji) from mine to yours," encapsulating the warmth and joy of sharing festive delights. To read the full story, click here.

Before her festive dinner, Bhumi Pednekar embarked on a road trip, and the moment she hit the road, her foodie heart craved for McDonald's. The actress treated her fans to an Instagram video capturing her delightful indulgence -- a vegetarian burger. The clip humorously illustrates her internal debate over succumbing to foodie cravings or resisting the temptation. In the end, her heart triumphs, as we witness her taking a satisfying bite of the veggie burger. Drawing inspiration from the viral song Khalasi, her caption playfully echoed the internal struggle: "Brain Said ‘rehva do.' Heart Said McDonald's ‘Gothilo.'" Full story here.





We can't wait to see Bhumi Pednekar's next culinary escapade. On the work front, she was last seen in Thank You For Coming.



