Kiara Advani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The Sameer Sanjay Vidwan's directorial also stars Kiara's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. Kiara will be playing the role of Katha in the film. And, now, the actress has shared a glimpse of "Katha's diet on the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha." In the Instagram Stories, we can spot delicious triangular-shaped puffs and buns. The cheeky caption read, "Katha's diet on the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha." Do we need to say more? Look at the pic here:

We don't know about you but Kiara Advani's latest post has left us with hunger pangs So, to satiate our tastebuds, we have prepared a list of some drool-worthy puff recipes:





1) Puff pastry

This makes for a lovely tea-time snack. Also, it's light, flaky and delicious! You can prepare it at home for your kids. Puff pastry doesn't have to be simple as shown in the basic recipe instead you can stuff it with your choice of filling.





2) Curry puff





This is a unique snack that will leave you with a great experience. It consists of a baked patty puff which is further stuffed with a thick chicken preparation. So, for all the chicken lovers out there, this is a great option to try out.





3) Egg puff





Yes, puffs are versatile and you can bake them as per your choice of taste. There are some mouth-watering puffs too that carry the goodness of eggs. These have a layered filling of hard-boiled eggs smeared in masalas.





4) Sweet potato puffs





You can also give some healthy twists to this delicious food item. Use sweet potatoes for making this one and you will love it. Sweet potato puffs will hardly take about forty minutes to get ready. Bake them today itself.





5) Veg matar puff





These tasty matar puffs will make you enjoy your tea time or mid-meal snacking to the fullest. If you are bored with the usual homemade desi snacks, go for this one and we are sure, you'll like these matar puffs.





With this, we hope your tea-time snacking is sorted. Let us know how you like the taste of these baked treats.