Staying healthy is more than just a trend-it's a way of life. While most of us try to maintain a flexible diet, some celebrities take their fitness game to an entirely different level. Among them is actor John Abraham, well-known for his unwavering discipline when it comes to health and fitness. But just how disciplined is he? An old podcast featuring actor Rohit Roy has resurfaced, shedding light on the remarkable intensity of John's dieting regimen.





Actor Rohit Roy once narrated an interesting incident from the shooting of the 2021 film Mumbai Saga, where he shared a memorable piece of dieting advice he received from John Abraham.





In a conversation with Cyrus Broacha on his podcast, Rohit said, "I'll tell you a story about John. We were shooting for Mumbai Saga. Another actor, Shaad Randhawa, who owns Bayroute, an upscale restaurant in Mumbai, would often invite us to enjoy its outstanding food. One day, Shaad called for a lavish spread-full of kebabs and excellent dishes."

Rohit continued, "Despite calling for all that delicious food, John didn't touch a single thing and simply made us eat everything. He's a vegetarian, so he never ate any of it. The first day, I thought he wasn't hungry. The second day, the same thing happened. Then we realized he was calling for the food, feeding us, and yet staying true to his strict diet."





John then offered a golden piece of advice, saying, "Don't worry, you've indulged today, but don't feel guilty. Just avoid carbs tomorrow." Rohit added, "So, the key is-if you binge today, skip carbs the next day."





Known for his extreme dedication to fitness, John Abraham has often spoken about his diet. He once revealed that although he loves Kaju Katli, he didn't touch it for over 30 years after committing to a fitness lifestyle. His disciplined approach has made him one of Bollywood's most admired fitness icons.





John's passion isn't limited to fitness; he's equally fond of bikes. His role in Dhoom not only brought him fame but also made his love for bikes a national craze when he rode the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa, a moment that defined an era in Bollywood action films.





Whether it's about skipping carbs or sticking to a regimen for decades, John's lifestyle shows that commitment is key when it comes to health.