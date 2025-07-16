Vidya Balan and her humorous takes on the latest trends aren't unknown to her fans. And food always manages to steal the spotlight. Her most recent foodie moment involves the popular drink - matcha. In a delightful video shared by Shounak Amonkar, a renowned celebrity stylist, the actress can be seen being offered a refreshing glass of matcha. Shounak then casually asks Vidya, “You wanna try matcha?” Soon, showcasing her witty sense of humour, the actress responds with a fun remark. She adds, “Maar ke tamacha,” leading to bursts of laughter. Although Vidya initially states, “No yaar, no way, how can you drink matcha?” she then asks, “Can I try?” Meanwhile, Shounak insists, “Not on the straw,” prompting her to take a sip of the matcha drink. In the end, the diva makes faces, showing her dissatisfaction with the much-loved drink, and jokes to Shounak, “You have haan.”





Showcasing his wit, the stylist captions the matcha moment with Vidya as “Dhoom Matcha Le!!” Vidya Balan further reposted the video on her Instagram stories, writing, “Don't roast me my matcha lovers.” Besides the drink, we can also spot a generous serving of French fries kept on the same table, accompanied by two small bowls of what looked like mayonnaise and sauce.

Watch the full video below:

Vidya Balan has always been candid about her foodie choices and struggles with fitness. Previously, she has opened up about the secret behind her drastic weight loss, and the key diet which helped her in this journey. In an interview, she revealed how she met a nutrition group called Amura Health in Chennai, and that helped her realise the real reason behind her persistent weight struggles. She learned that this wasn't solely due to excess fat but rather inflammation. Read here to know more.





Before that, in an in-promptu Q&A session, Vidya Balan discussed her favourite beverage and food items. When being asked about the beverage of her choice between coffee and tea, she even uploaded a picture of herself enjoying a book with a steaming cup of the first one by her side. Click here to know more.





Vidya Balan and her foodie indulgences are too hilarious to miss.