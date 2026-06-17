One of the biggest moments at the NDTV Food Awards 2026 came when Chef Kunal Kapur was honoured with the award for Outstanding Contribution to Indian Food. The award recognised his immense contribution to India's culinary landscape and the inspiration he has provided to generations of food lovers and aspiring chefs.

Chef Kunal Kapur Wins Outstanding Contribution To Indian Food

The honour was presented by NDTV CEO & Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal and Jury Chair Vir Sanghvi. Before announcing the winner, Sanghvi had the audience smiling with a remark that perfectly summed up Kapur's reputation in the food world. “If I want to know how a guy who makes daulat ki chaat is different from a guy who makes malaiyyo, there's one person I call,” he said. “And that's Kunal Kapur.”

As Chef Kapur took the stage, the applause reflected the respect he enjoys across the industry. Over the years, he has become one of the most recognised faces in Indian food, known not only for his cooking but also for his efforts to celebrate and preserve India's rich culinary traditions. Through his restaurant Pincode, he continues to bring regional Indian flavours and food stories to the forefront.

What Brings Him The Most Satisfaction As A Chef?

When asked what gives him the greatest satisfaction after such a successful journey, Kapur spoke about the simple joy of cooking. “You have a thought, you put it on a plate, and the guest enjoys it,” he said. “There are days when you're so busy that you don't even realise how time has passed. At the end of the day, when you hang up your apron and feel happy about what you've created, that's the best feeling.”

The celebrated chef also shared some advice for young people entering the profession. His message was straightforward: keep learning. “Put your head down and work. Learn, learn, learn,” he said. “This is a skill, and it takes time. Don't be afraid of making mistakes. Learn from them and move on.”

He also reminded aspiring chefs that success is about much more than awards. For him, the real reward is seeing happy customers and working with a team that takes pride in what it creates.

As the audience cheered, it was clear why Chef Kunal Kapur was the perfect choice for the honour. The award celebrated not just his achievements, but also his lasting impact on Indian food.