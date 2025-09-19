Masaba Gupta's fans must be aware of the designer's nutritious dietary habits and fitness dedication. From working out regularly to paying attention to what she puts on the plate, the 35-year-old often inspires her social media followers to adopt a healthy lifestyle. On Friday, Masaba dropped a picture on her Instagram Stories, urging her fanbase to drink retinol juice. In the snap, she held a glass of the nourishing homemade beverage and also revealed its exact contents. The ingredients used to prepare the retinol juice were "carrot, ginger, orange, lemon and turmeric". Her side note read, "Drink your retinol."

Photo Credit: Instagram/ masabagupta

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Whips Up Delicious Almond Butter At Home, Calls It 'Simple And Delish'

Not just Masaba Gupta, Malaika Arora is also a fan of retinol-based beverages. Not long ago, the actress offered a peek into her refreshing morning habit straight from the makeup room and in her comfy pyjamas. In the clip that she posted on her Instagram Stories, the 51-year-old was seen showing off her retinol juice. "Starting my day today with my retinol juice. It is carrot, most importantly, it has cucumber, orange, lemon, ginger, and that is it. That is refreshing," she wrote. Read more about it here.

What Is Retinol Juice?

Retinol juice is a type of beverage that is made from vegetables and fruits. Since this drink contains the goodness of beta-carotene, it is said to help in cell renewal and improve skin health. It can boost collagen production because it is rich in vitamin C. Retinol juice even aids in the production of elastin, offering the benefits of antioxidants to protect your skin against free radical damage.





Also Read: 5 Anti-Ageing Vegetarian Foods You Need For Healthier Skin

How To Make Retinol Juice At Home:

There are different versions of this drink. To prepare an easy variation of retinol juice at home, choose 2 carrots, 1/2 cucumber, 1 orange, 1/2 lemon and 1-inch piece of ginger. Wash the carrots, cucumber, and ginger thoroughly in warm water. After peeling them, blend them in a juicer. You can strain the juice to remove any pulp or fibres. Relish it immediately and savour the taste of this healthy drink.