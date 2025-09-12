Malaika Arora, being a true-blue fitness enthusiast, keeps serving goals with her scrumptious yet healthy diet. With each new peek inside her meals and beverages, we get a blend of delicacies and beneficial ingredients. Recently, the diva disclosed how she kickstarts her day in a refreshing way. On her Instagram stories, Malaika posted a video from her makeup room. The actress was seen indulging in a healthy drink while getting her hair done. Talking about the same, she said, "Starting my day today with my retinol juice. It's carrot, most importantly, it has cucumber, orange, lemon, ginger, that's it, that's what refreshing."





In the caption, Malaika wrote, "Starting my day with RETINOL JUICE." In a separate note, she also advised her fans to "Drink ur retinol," followed by a string of carrot, peach and lemon emojis.

If, like Malaika, you also want to make retinol juice at home, here's an easy, step-by-step recipe:





Ingredients:

2 carrots

1/2 cucumber

1 orange

1/2 lemon

1-inch piece of ginger

Steps:





1. Wash and peel the carrots, cucumber, and ginger.

2. Juice the carrots, cucumber, orange, lemon, and ginger using a juicer.

3. Strain the juice to remove any pulp or fibres (or save them to make stuffed parathas later!)

4. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Health Benefits of Retinol Juice

Retinol juice is a homemade beverage made from fruits and vegetables rich in beta-carotene. The benefits of this drink include supporting cell renewal, promoting a healthy and glowing skin appearance and boosting collagen production due to its high vitamin C content. This juice can also aid in the production of collagen and elastin. It offers antioxidants to protect your skin against free radical damage.





Earlier, Malaika Arora revealed her beverage preferences in a podcast with Soha Ali Khan. The actress shared that she prefers refreshing drinks like chaas and coconut water over traditional morning tea and coffee.





She said, "I am not a tea or coffee person at all. I have never enjoyed tea, coffee. I have always liked milk while growing up," adding, "I am not someone who needs coffee right after waking up. I would rather have a nariyal paani (coconut water) or a glass of chaas (buttermilk) later in the day." Read the full story here.

Malaika Arora's foodie revelations are unmissable. Don't you think?