Swiggy has officially shut down Snacc, its standalone 15-minute food delivery app that offered quick bites ranging from all-day breakfast options to bakery items, munchy snacks, eggs, cold beverages, and coffee. As the name suggests, Snacc was built around the idea of satisfying instant cravings - especially for consumers who tend to plan their meals close to mealtime.

Snacc By Swiggy: A Short-Lived Run In Two Major Cities

Launched in January 2025, Snacc operated in select parts of Bengaluru and Gurugram and positioned itself as a hyper-fast app for comfort food and casual snacking. However, the service lasted less than a year. According to an internal communication email reportedly sent on February 19, the model did not meet Swiggy's long-term strategic goals.





The internal mail stated: "While the product market fit was emerging, the broader economics made it challenging to scale. We want to concentrate all our energies on innovation that drives stronger long-term potential. In line with this, we have taken this decision."

Also Read:Mumbai Man's Swiggy Dineout Bill Touches Rs 1.3 Lakh This Valentine's Day





Although Swiggy has not issued a public statement, Snacc has already disappeared from app stores. The company did not disclose how many orders the app was receiving or the revenue it was generating, leaving industry watchers to interpret the shutdown as a move driven primarily by costs and lack of profitability.





Swiggy has stated that it will place the affected Snacc employees across other business verticals. "We are absorbing people under our different businesses and providing them with transition support," the email added.





Also Read:Why Abhishek Bachchan Invested In Swiggy And Naagin Hot Sauce

Competition And Swiggy's Wider Portfolio

Snacc's direct competitors included Bistro by Blinkit and Zepto Cafe, both of which offer ready-to-eat meals and beverages within minutes.





Swiggy continues to run a diverse suite of services, including Instamart (quick commerce), Toing (budget meals), Dineout (dining and reservations), and Crew (lifestyle).