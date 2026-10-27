Zomato is famous for its quirky campaigns and clever wordplay. This time, the food-delivery platform has found a fun way to grab attention on the streets with a hilarious marketing campaign inspired by Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

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The actor who is currently making headlines for his candid Instagram posts and the viral 2-year supply of ghee from Gowardhan has unknowingly become the internet's favourite meme at the moment. Amid the ongoing buzz, Zomato launched a reactive street-level marketing campaign, tying into the actor's viral Kaun Banega Crorepati moment.

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Photos shared by the official account of Zomato showed delivery agents carrying bags that are plastered with witty puns. “Extra ghee just to be Saif" was written on one of the bags.

“Drive on the Saif side,” read another, while another bag's tagline read, “Starring Saunf Ali Khan." One photo showed a delivery agent carrying a Zomato bag that read, “From the house of Pakodi." Sharing the glimpses Zomato wrote in the caption, “Better Saif than sorry,” along with a winking emoji.

Take a look at the post:

The photos instantly caught the attention of social media users. “Saif to say, we made it happen,” one of them wrote.

“That's a Saif way of marketing,” another commented.

“Zomato's copywriting never misses,” someone else praised.

“The admin is a gheenious,” an individual joked.

“We see, you are riding on the trend, Saifly!" the official page of Gowardhan Ghee added.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Finally Gets His 2-Year Ghee Supply, Internet Says, 'Hum Jeet Gaye'

The ghee meme started when Saif Ali Khan appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati and won a 2-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee. “That's it, this is why I came." Saif's enthusiastic response to the reward turned into a viral meme.

During his latest appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actor jokingly expressed disappointment over not receiving the ghee he had won. Now, Saif has turned that viral moment into a brand deal.

The actor shared the advertisement on his newly launched Instagram profile and revealed hundreds of bottles of ghee stacked inside his house. The advertisement showed Saif urging the fans to stop obsessing over the ghee and ask him more interesting questions.