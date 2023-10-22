When it comes to North-Indian street food, no dish can match the flavours of chole bhature. From the bustling streets of Punjab to the heart of Delhi, this delightful concoction is a staple breakfast for many food enthusiasts. However, in today's world of daring food experiments and unconventional combinations, even the modest chole bhature hasn't been spared. Wondering how? Well, a food vendor took the classic chole bhature and transformed them into ice cream rolls. A video demonstrating the preparation of these chole bhature ice cream rolls has been making the rounds on Instagram. However, instead of applause, this fusion dish has left foodies expressing their disapproval in the comments.

In the video, a person tears bhature into small pieces. After that, he pours chole and milk-like substance over it. Then, he creates rolls of this mixture, just like people make ice cream rolls. These unconventional rolls are then plated and garnished with chole, onions, and a green chilli.

Take a look at the video below:

After watching the video, foodies shared their unfiltered opinions in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Justice for chole bhature.”

Another one added, “Band karo yaar kya dekhna padh raha hai [Stop it! What do I have to see now!]”

“Iske liye narak mai alag si saza hai [There is separate punishment in hell for him],” penned a person.

Someone said, “Aaisa paap mat kro [Don't do such a sin]”

“He prabhu, ye kya hogya? [Oh my God! What had happened],” read a comment

What do you have to say about this unique food experiment? Tell us in the comments