With the Indian Premier League in full swing, every cricket fan in India is glued to their screens. But today (May 18) is extra special as Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, are all set to face off against Delhi Capitals, captained by Axar Patel. The match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Ahead of the big game, a fun video was shared on the official Instagram handle of Gujarat Titans. It shows the players boarding a flight to Delhi. But before takeoff, someone behind the camera throws in a delicious question: “What is one thing you would recommend to eat in Delhi?” Let's take a look at what the players had to say!





Ishant Sharma didn't hesitate and said, chole bhature. Ashish Nehra, the coach, went for golgappe, and couldn't resist teasing Ishant by saying, “Akele ja raha hai chole bhature khane, hume leke bhi nahi jaa raha. [Going to eat chole bhature alone, not even taking me along.]” Sai Kishore agreed with Ishant and picked chole bhature too. Rehmatullah Gurbaz recommended the flavourful palak patta chaat.

Mahipal Lomror joined the chole bhature club with his own nod to the popular dish. Anuj Rawat opted for the classic Delhi street food – chole kulche. Mohammed Siraj leaned more towards the meaty side and recommended nalli nihari and biryani. Cricketer Shahrukh Khan (not the actor!) said, “One restaurant that I would recommend to everybody is Bukhara in ITC.” Skipper Shubman Gill also joined the Bukhara fan club, saying, “One dish that I would recommend to eat in Delhi is the dal from Bukhara restaurant.”





Washington Sundar picked a comforting classic – kadhi chawal. Sai Sudharsan echoed the same and picked Bukhara's dal as the best dish in the capital. Karim Janat said the tandoori raan at Karim's is a must-try. He also mentioned the ice golas near India Gate, which he thinks are really good. Gurnoor Brar added his voice to the chole bhature fanfare as well. Kagiso Rabada also gave a shoutout to Bukhara as a must-visit food spot. Rashid Khan couldn't pick just one place – he recommended both Karim's and Bukhara as the best food stops in Delhi. “Admin's food plans are fully sorted in Delhi, thanks to our Titans!” read the text attached to the post.

Watch the full video below:

What is your favourite foodie stop in Delhi? Tell us in the comments below.