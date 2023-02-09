While deep-fried snacks have always been popular among Indians for snacking, the ill-effects of consuming high-fat foods are raising an alarm among health-conscious people. AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) has had limited options of common fried snacks like samosa and kachori available in its canteen, till now. The premier medical institute of India has now taken a conscious decision of including healthy food items in its cafeteria and hostel mess. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, AIIMS issued orders to add healthy items to the food menus.





AIIMS sent a communication regarding the same to the chairman of the Cafeteria Management Committee. AIIMS Director M Srinivas said, "the existing menu of the cafeteria and hostel mess at the institute provides very limited and conventional food options like 'samosa', 'kachori' and bread 'pakora' which are considered unhealthy food items."





The AIIMS canteen is set to serve healthy foods like boiled egg, milk, sprouts, boiled chana, fruit salad, veg salad, fresh uncut fruits and fresh fruit juices along with microwavable ready-to-made food items requiring 2-3 minutes of cooking like 'upma', 'poha' etc (rates of the same may be fixed accordingly).





Explaining the reason behind taking the decision, the communication issued by the AIIMS said, "The faculty, resident doctors, nursing officers and other staff members working at AIIMS, New Delhi are involved in patient care and require healthy food to build up and maintain their immunity."





It has been directed to start serving all the healthy food items in the Surgical block cafeteria, MCH block cafeteria and all other cafeterias within seven days from the issuance of the letter.