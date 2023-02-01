What comes to your mind when you think of American cuisine? The instant reply will be classics like burgers, fried chicken, hot dogs and pancakes. Each of these food items comes with a tag on junk food and is loaded with calories. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, an average American meal consists of excess salt, saturated fat, refined grains, calories from solid fats and added sugars. Therefore, American food items do not make it to the list of any fitness enthusiast. It seems to be no different for actor Ali Fazal.





Ali Fazal, along with wife and actor Richa Chadha, is currently vacationing in the United States. The actor has been giving stories of his stay every now and then on Instagram. Keeping up with the tradition, he recently uploaded two stories that grabbed our attention. It was regarding his concern about American food. In the first story, we could see him with a confused expression. "Everything has sugar in American (food). Even in a basic salad, they throw in honey... or something like a little fomo act. Urghhhh," Ali Fazal wrote. Check out the story here.





Photo Credit: Instagram

In the second story, we saw snap of a restaurant menu featuring salads and sushi. Here, he spoke about how a simple balsamic sauce includes sweetener in America. "There is no way out!!! The balsamic "dressing" is a hidden word for "balsamic toh theek hain (balsamic is okay), but hey, I'll lather this up in honey and some other sugary sweet something," the picture caption read. Take a look.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Do you agree with Ali Fazal here? Share your thoughts in the comments below.





