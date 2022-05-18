Indulging in spicy, oily and greasy food at the dinner is a big 'no'. Especially, when you are trying to shed those extra kilos. There's an adage - 'breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper. Ever wondered why they say dinner like a pauper? That's because having a lighter dinner aids digestion and helps you better utilize the nutrients. Dinner, being the last meal of the day, is important to have the right and balanced meal because you won't be having anything for at least the next 10-12 hours or so. The best way to stay balanced graciously is to add refreshing and healthy salads to your regular diet.





If you look around and explore, you will notice a wide range of high protein chicken salad recipes. However, most of these recipes involve a good amount of time and effort. Because of our hectic work schedule, most of us want something quick to rustle up; Isn't it? So here we bring you a list of quick and easy chicken salad recipes you can prepare in accordance with your taste and liking. Take a look.

Here's A List Of 5 Quick And Easy Chicken Salad Recipes You Must Try

1. Classic Chicken Salad: Our Recommendation

Let's start with our favourite recipe. Here we bring you a super quick 3-step chicken salad recipe that you can prepare with leftover chicken and is full of nutritious greens like cabbage. lettuce along with flavourful sauces and cream! Wondering how to make it? Click here.

2. Grilled Chicken Salad

Here we bring you another delicious chicken salad recipe that we are sure you all would love to devour. As the name suggests, this salad makes use of grilled chicken with veggies and a delicious dipping that it topped all over it. Making this salad at home is quite a cakewalk too. Click here.

3. Asian Sesame Chicken Salad

A healthy soul's delight! This Asian salad is the perfect binge for a combination of both taste and nutritional factors. Crispy, fresh almond slivers, sesame seeds tossed with tender sliced grilled chicken with a delicious dressing, this salad is all you need to savour a good dinner meal. Find the recipe here.

4. Chicken Shawarma Salad

Up for experiments? If yes, this recipe is for you! The recent trend of food experimentation resulted in the discovery of chicken shawarma salad, which adds to the nutrition of other salad-special veggies like lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and onions. Click here for the recipe.

5. Larb Gai (Thai Minced Chicken Salad)

The last one is this Thai style chicken salad. A crunchy mixed chicken salad cooked with Thai herbs and served with a bowl of fresh vegetables and hot sticky rice. Find the recipe here.





Try these recipes at home and let us know how you liked them. Stay Healthy!









