Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has never failed to win hearts and currently, she is also making headlines for all the right reasons. Be it with her acting prowess in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' or her dreamy wedding pics with husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor - Alia is just expanding her fan-base by leaps and bounds. And to keep connected to her followers, she likes using social media as a tool. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find the actor sharing every glimpse of her daily life through various posts and stories. One such perfect example is her latest story on Instagram.





Alia Bhatt was recently in Qatar to inaugurate Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2022. And to make her trip an exciting one, she topped it with some sinful indulgences. She gave a sneak peek into her trip where we could see Alia devouring a huge piece of delicious milk cake. "Not leaving without my milk cake," she wrote alongside. Take a look:





Image Instagrammed by Alia Bhatt

Looks delicious, isn't it? It is basically the classic Spanish dessert Tres Leches - a light sponge cake soaked in caramelised condensed milk and topped with whipped cream and fresh seasonal fruits/jam.





If you thought her indulgence affair ended with just a milk cake, then you are absolutely mistaken. Alia further shared a post where she spoke at length about how enjoyed participating at DJWE 2022 with glams, glitz and food. Her post read, "A beautiful day in Doha with some French fries Poha." Take a look.





On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the much-awaited Ayan Mukherjee film 'Brahmastra', alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film is slated for a September 2022 release. Besides, she is currently shooting for Karan Johar's upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', with her 'Gully Boy' co-star Ranveer Singh.