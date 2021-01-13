Alia Bhatt's Quick-Fix For Problems Is Mega Relatable (See Pic)

Alia Bhatt would be playing lead in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Highlights Alia Bhatt rang in New year in Ranthambore

Alia Bhatt would be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra'

Alia Bhatt would also be seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' may have been one of the most poorly received movies of 2020, but 2021 looks very promising for the actor workwise. Alia Bhatt signed up as lead for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', she plays the role of a brothel owner in Kamathipura. The biographical drama is based on a chapter of Husain Zaidi's 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'. Other than that, the actress has been shooting for 'Brahmastra', the sci-fi thriller also stars her beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Both the movies are among the highly anticipated movies of the year. Alia, who just returned from a riveting holiday in Ranthambore with Ranbir Kapoor and family, may have gone back to eating healthy and clean as she always does, but that doesn't mean that she can't find her moment to indulge.





(Also Read: Video: Deepika Padukone Just Revealed Her Comfort Food, Can You Guess?)





On Tuesday, the actress posted a picture of herself enjoying some French Fries, "Nothing a fry can't fix", she captioned the image, where she can be seen holding French fry in her hand. Alia Bhatt has gone on record about her weight-loss journey prior to entering the film industry.





(Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Diet Secrets: 'Gangubai' Star Makes South Indian Style Zucchini In Her Latest YouTube Video)





Promoted

On her YouTube Channel, she has often mentioned that she is very particular about what she eats, but when it is time to feast she does not hold back either. The actress is not a meat-eater, and identifies as a foodie. Alia Bhattis also an excellent baker according to her industry friends and peers.















