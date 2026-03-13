India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has issued a fresh advisory asking milk producers and milk vendors to obtain mandatory registration or a licence before running their businesses. The advisory, dated March 11, was shared by the regulator on X. It focuses on independent milk producers and vendors who are not part of dairy cooperative societies.





According to the regulator, it has been observed that several milk producers and vendors are operating without registering themselves or obtaining the required licence for food business activities. Through this advisory, FSSAI has asked them to complete the registration process before starting or continuing operations.





However, this rule does not apply to milk producers who are registered members of dairy cooperative societies and supply their entire milk production to the cooperative.

The move comes amid concerns about suspected milk adulteration reported in different states and union territories. To address this, FSSAI has asked enforcement authorities across the country to ensure strict compliance with registration and licensing rules.





Officials such as designated officers, central licensing authorities and food safety officers have been directed to verify whether milk producers and vendors hold a valid FSSAI registration certificate or licence. Action may be taken against businesses found operating without proper approval.





The advisory also highlights the need to inspect milk chillers used by producers and vendors. These checks will help ensure that milk is stored at the correct temperature and that safety standards are maintained to prevent spoilage.





In addition, states and union territories have been asked to conduct special registration drives in their jurisdictions. The aim is to bring all eligible milk producers and vendors under the FSSAI registration system.





The regulator also referred to an earlier direction issued in December 2025, which called for regular enforcement drives related to milk and milk products.