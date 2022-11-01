It is that time of the year when we mark a range of festivals back-to-back. Recently, we celebrated Halloween on October 31, 2022. Believed to be an ancient Celtic festival, Halloween is marked on the last day of harvest in the United States and European countries. On this day, people also dress spookily and light bonfires. However, today, Halloween has become more about fun and parties. From out-of-the-box costumes to 'ghostly' decorations, we put our best foot forward to make our Halloween parties a fun affair. Another important factor that plays a major role at Halloween parties is food. From spider web cake to mummy hot dogs, there is a range of 'spooktacular' dishes that elevate the whole experience.





It was no different at South Indian actor Allu Arjun's house. Wonder how we got to know that? We suggest checking his recent Instagram story. The 'Pushpa' actor enjoys 19.6 million followers on Instagram, whom he keeps entertained with various types of content. Recently, he took to the photo-sharing app to share a glimpse of the Halloween preparation at his house; and believe us, it was the cutest thing we saw on the internet! In the picture, we saw his five-year-old daughter Allu Arha decorating a plateful of Halloween cookies, with a cream-filled cone. The cookies were of square, rectangular and different other shapes, with sliced nuts on the top. The picture read, "Happy Halloween". Take a look:





Also Read: Allu Arjun Spends Gala Time With Kids, Candies And More - See Pic

Photo Credit: Instagram

Such an adorable picture, isn't it? We further got a sneak peek into the Halloween party at Allu Arjun's place from his wife Allu Sneha Reddy's Instagram profile. Take a look:





Also Read: What's Allu Arjun's Favourite Food? Wife Sneha Reddy Shares In AMA Session