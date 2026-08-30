Indian desserts have a way of winning people over with their rich flavours, creamy textures and unmistakable desi charm. Kulfi, with its melt-in-the-mouth texture, is one such treat that often leaves first-time tasters curious and impressed. An American vlogger recently got to experience the popular Indian dessert during his trip to India. Content creator AJ Elizarde tried kulfi for the very first time in Amritsar and shared his reaction in his recent Instagram post.





In the video, AJ can be seen coming across a local kulfi shop while exploring Amritsar. Curious about the dessert, he approaches the vendor and asks what he is selling before ordering one. After learning that it is kulfi, he asks for a fresh serving and pays Rs 40 for it.





Excited to try the traditional Indian dessert for the first time, AJ then turns to the camera and introduces his followers to what he describes as a “cone-looking popsicle.” He says, "Alright guys, we're gonna be trying this cone-looking popsicle here. I guess they call it Kulfi."

Sharing his first impressions, the vlogger appears pleasantly surprised by the dessert's combination of flavours. “I'm so excited to try this. Cheers, guys," he says before taking his first bite.





Also Read: Wimbledon Brings 'Strawberries And Cream' To Delhi With 120-Year-Old Kulfi Shop





AJ then describes the kulfi as having a mix of contrasting flavours, saying, "This is super sweet, super salty too at the same time. It's kind of nutty and milky as well. This is super nice." Wrapping up his tasting, he enthusiastically gives the local treat a perfect score. “It's a hot day in Amritsar. I'm gonna give the Punjabi Kulfi a 10 out of 10, man," he says.

The video went viral on Instagram, with several people sharing their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, "It's pure Punjabi ice cream made with good quality milk."





Another added, "Try the rabdi one kulfi; I am sure you're gonna love it, bro."





Someone else commented, "Punjabi food sellers are so good and have a good nature."





"Wait, why salty? I don't remember kulfi being salty," asked a viewer.





"Finally someone pronounced it rightly," read a comment.





Also Read: India's Kulfi And Kulfi Falooda Feature Among World's 50 Best Frozen Desserts





A user recommended, "Brother, try poha and go to the Golden Temple to explore it as a great place."





What is your favourite ice cream? Tell us in the comments below.