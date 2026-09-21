Nowadays, people are becoming increasingly conscious of their diets. To stay healthy, many are adding a variety of seeds to their daily meals. Chia seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds and sabja seeds are being consumed in different ways due to their impressive nutritional benefits. However, the way you eat them matters. To get the most out of these seeds, it is important to know the right way to consume them. Nutritionist Shruti Kainya has shared simple tips on how to include these seeds in your diet.





She recently posted a video on her Instagram page, Health with Shruti, where she explained how different seeds can be paired with other foods to help the body absorb specific nutrients and support overall health. She also shared a simple remedy for constipation using one of these seeds.





Also Read: 5 Foods To Add To Your Diet For Better Digestion And Constipation Relief

Here Is How To Include These Five Seeds In Your Diet:

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are rich in fibre, protein and omega-3 fatty acids. According to Shruti, soaking them and mixing them with yoghurt can provide a probiotic boost while helping you make the most of their nutritional benefits.

Flaxseeds

Dry-roast flaxseeds, grind them and mix them with fennel seeds (saunf). Consuming this mixture as a mouth freshener (mukhwas) may help reduce bloating.

Sesame Seeds

Grind sesame seeds and mix them with ragi flour while making rotis. This combination can help increase your calcium intake.

Pumpkin Seeds

Roast pumpkin seeds and sprinkle them over fresh fruit. Shruti says this is a simple way to add more magnesium to your diet.

Sabja Seeds

If you struggle with constipation, soak sabja seeds and mix them into coconut water. Drinking this mixture may help support better digestion and provide relief from constipation.





Also Read: Ayurveda Expert Shares A 21-Day Plan For Naturally Glowing Skin, Recommends This Morning Drink

Watch The Video Here:

Adding these nutrient-rich seeds to your daily diet can be an easy way to support overall health. Try these simple methods to enjoy their benefits while making your meals more nutritious.