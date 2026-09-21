Navratri is one of India's most widely celebrated festivals and holds great significance in Hinduism. During these nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and observe various rituals and traditions. This year, Sharad Navratri begins on October 11. The festival starts with Ghatsthapana, and many devotees observe fasts while offering prayers to Goddess Durga throughout the nine-day period.

When Are Ashtami And Navami In 2026?

There is often confusion around the dates of Ashtami and Navami. According to the Hindu calendar, the Ashtami Tithi begins at 8:27 am on October 18, 2026, and ends at 10:51 am on October 19, 2026. The Navami Tithi begins immediately afterwards. However, according to the Udaya Tithi principle, both Ashtami and Navami will be observed on October 19, 2026. Kanya Pujan will also be performed on the same day.





Also Read: How To Make Perfect Sabudana Kheer: Try These 5 Easy Steps

Navratri is also a time when devotees follow a Sattvic diet. Foods such as meat, alcohol, onion and garlic are avoided during the fasting period. Instead, people consume ingredients such as kuttu atta (buckwheat flour), singhara atta (water chestnut flour), potatoes, paneer, yoghurt, dry fruits, makhana and sendha namak (rock salt). If you are planning to observe the Navratri fast this year, here are some delicious Sattvic dishes you can prepare at home.

Try These 5 Sattvic Recipes During Navratri

Khatta-Meetha Kaddu (Sweet And Sour Pumpkin)

This sweet, tangy and mildly spicy pumpkin dish is a Navratri favourite. It is easy to prepare and pairs beautifully with kuttu pooris or samak rice.





Click here for the recipe.

Sabudana Tikki Chaat

Made with crispy sabudana patties, this tasty chaat is topped with sweetened yoghurt, vrat-friendly chutneys and spices. It offers the perfect balance of flavours and makes for a satisfying fasting snack.





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Samak Pulao

Light yet filling, samak pulao is a popular Navratri dish made with samak rice, boiled potatoes, peanuts, green chillies and mild spices. Serve it with a simple potato curry for a wholesome meal.





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Makhana Kheer

This rich and creamy dessert is prepared by simmering makhana, nuts and cardamom in milk. It is comforting, festive and a great way to satisfy your sweet cravings during the fast.





Click here for the recipe.





Also Read: Love Makhana Kheer? Make It Healthier With These 5 Easy-To-Follow Tips

Aloo Rasedar

A staple in many Navratri households, aloo rasedar is made with boiled potatoes, cumin, black pepper, green chillies, tomatoes and sendha namak. It tastes especially delicious when paired with hot kuttu pooris.





Click here for the recipe.





Whether you're observing a fast or simply looking for festive meal ideas, these Sattvic recipes can add flavour and variety to your Navratri menu.

Happy Sharad Navratri 2026!