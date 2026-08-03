Microplastics have become one of the biggest food safety concerns in recent years. They have been found in drinking water, seafood, fruits, vegetables, salt, honey, tea, rice, meat, and even the air we breathe. Scientists have also detected them in human blood, lungs, the placenta, and arteries.





So, should you be worried? Well, scientists know we are exposed to microplastics. They are still trying to understand exactly what that means for our health.

First, What Exactly Are Microplastics?

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that are smaller than 5 millimetres. Some are manufactured that way, but most come from larger plastic products, like bottles, food containers, packaging and synthetic fabrics, that slowly break down over time.

There are also nanoplastics, which are even smaller. These are so tiny that they cannot be seen with the naked eye and are believed to be able to travel deeper into the human body.

How Do They End Up In Our Food?

Almost every stage of the food chain can introduce microplastics.





They can enter food through polluted soil where fruits and vegetables are grown, rivers and oceans, where fish and shellfish ingest plastic particles, plastic food packaging, food processing and transportation, or airborne plastic dust settling on food while it is being prepared or stored.





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According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), microplastics have been found in many different foods. However, simply detecting them does not automatically mean they are causing harm.

Can Our Bodies Absorb Them?

Photo: Canva

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), many larger microplastic particles are likely to pass through the digestive system and leave the body through waste.





The concern is with the smallest particles, especially nanoplastics. Researchers believe these may be able to cross biological barriers and enter different tissues.

What Could Microplastics Do To The Body?

One of the biggest concerns is inflammation. Research has found that some microplastics can irritate cells and trigger an immune response. Long-term inflammation is linked to many health problems, including heart disease and diabetes.

Several studies suggest microplastics can increase oxidative stress. Too much oxidative stress can damage cells, proteins and DNA over time.

Your gut contains trillions of bacteria that help digest food, support immunity and even influence mental health. Experimental studies suggest microplastics may disturb this healthy balance of gut bacteria.

Plastic isn't just plastic. Many plastics contain additives that make them flexible, colourful or durable. Microplastics can also absorb pollutants from the environment, including pesticides and heavy metals. Researchers are studying whether these chemicals can be released after the particles enter the human body.

Can You Completely Avoid Microplastics?

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) says microplastics are now found almost everywhere, in oceans, rivers, soil, air and the food chain. That means avoiding them completely is nearly impossible.





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However, there are some simple ways to reduce your exposure.

Heat can increase the release of tiny plastic particles and chemicals into food. Instead, transfer food to a glass or ceramic bowl before reheating.

For water bottles, lunch boxes and food storage, glass and stainless steel are better options than plastic, especially for hot foods and drinks.

Whether it's soup, tea or coffee, very hot food can increase the migration of plastic particles.

Using reusable containers and bottles reduces repeated contact with disposable plastic packaging.

This won't remove plastic inside food, but it may help wash away tiny particles and dust that have settled on the surface.

Some studies suggest bottled water may expose people to more microplastics than filtered tap water.

Until the true repercussions of microplastics in the human body are determined, experts recommend staying informed, reducing unnecessary exposure where you can, and follow simple habits.