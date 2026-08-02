Just weeks after its viral London opening drew massive crowds, Haldiram's UK has temporarily closed its Leicester Square restaurant. The brand's official Instagram account, @haldiramsuk.restaurants, has updated its bio to confirm the closure, noting it has been shut since July 21, 2026, due to UKPN electrical works, with the message: "We'll be back soon. Stay tuned!" A video circulating on social media, shared by an Instagram page called ns_cafe_, shows the restaurant shut, with a notice put up on its door.





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The notice reads, "Notice of Temporary Closure. Please note that we are temporarily closed due to scheduled UKPN electrical and gas upgrade works. We will announce our reopening date as soon as possible and look forward to welcoming you back when we resume normal operations. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during these essential maintenance works. Keep an eye out on our socials for more updates."

UKPN refers to UK Power Networks, which manages electricity distribution across London and the south-east, suggesting this is planned infrastructure work rather than an issue with the restaurant itself.





The closure comes barely weeks after Haldiram's opened its first UK restaurant this June, at 19-20 Irving Street, Leicester Square, a 3,000-square-foot, 120-cover venue with an additional 20 outdoor seats. The launch marked a shift from Haldiram's usual quick-service format to a more premium, casual dining experience, with a menu featuring chole bhature, pav bhaji, raj kachori, an extensive chaat selection, and fusion desserts made exclusively for the London outlet. The restaurant also houses a dedicated retail section, stocked with Haldiram's packaged sweets and snacks for takeaway. Read the story here.





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The opening had drawn long queues outside the venue, quickly turning into a talking point online among London's Indian population. At the time of writing, no reopening date has been announced.