Bihar's makhana just reached Canada by sea for the first time. On July 29, seven metric tonnes of flavoured, value-added makhana, packed into two containers, were shipped from Darbhanga to Canada via Mundra Port, according to a Press Information Bureau release. The consignment was processed and packaged by Nutrivin Agro Private Limited and sent to ZKV Foods in Canada, with the shipment facilitated by APEDA (the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.





Also Read: From Breakfast To Dinner: What CWG 2026 Silver Medallist Neeraj Chopra Eats In A Day





The Ministry says this kind of value addition - processing and branding makhana before export instead of selling it raw - has already helped farmers earn over 50 percent more. So what makes this fox nut worth exporting halfway across the world?

Almost All Of It Comes From One Place

Bihar grows nearly 90 percent of India's makhana, most of it in the Mithila belt - Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Purnia and Katihar. It comes from Euryale ferox, a spiny plant that grows in shallow ponds, which is why this cluster of districts has such a hold on production.





Also Read: A Holiday In Tamil Nadu Turned This Tokyo Office Worker Into A Michelin-Recognised Biryani Chef

It Has A GI-Tag

In 2022, "Mithila Makhana" got a Geographical Indication tag - Bihar's fifth product to earn one, after Katarni rice, jardalu mango, shahi litchi and magahi paan. It means only makhana grown in this region can legally be sold under that name, which matters a lot when you're trying to sell it abroad as a premium product.

It's Genuinely High In Protein, Low In Fat

Per 100g, makhana has close to 9.7g protein, 14.5g fibre, and barely 0.1g fat, for about 347 calories. That's a fairly rare combination for a snack, and it's a big reason makhana has moved from Indian fasting plates to health-food shelves overseas.