Jasprit Bumrah has made history by becoming the ICC Cricketer of the Year for his stellar performance in 2024. He is the first Indian fast bowler to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Award. While wishes are pouring in, Amul has followed its iconic tradition to congratulate Bumrah with a creative topical. The dairy brand shared an interesting illustration on Instagram featuring the Amul girl alongside the Indian cricketer. In the picture, Bumrah points, raising his finger dipped in butter, while holding a half-eaten piece of bread in his other hand, and his smile says it all. A text overlay on the illustration reads: "Bumeroh Uno." The side note says, "Amul Topical: Indian pace spearhead is ICC Cricketer of the Year 2024!" Take a look:

Earlier this month, Bumrah achieved another monumental feat. He shattered Ravichandran Ashwin's record to become the highest-rated Indian bowler in the ICC Test rankings. The right-arm speedster reached this historic milestone after delivering a brilliant performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. To honour his record-breaking achievement, Amul created a special tribute. The artwork depicted Bumrah, in his Test jersey, standing in the middle of the crease. "Amul Topical: Bumrah becomes the highest-rated Indian bowler ever according to ICC rankings!" the company wrote in the post.

When the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was underway, Ravichandran Ashwin shocked the cricket world by announcing his retirement mid-series. Amul paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Indian spinner, highlighting his illustrious international career. The topical featured Ashwin bidding farewell while holding a piece of buttery bread in his hand. Incorporating his nickname "Ash" in a clever wordplay, Amul branded him as "India's Premier Mashwinner." Another text on the graphic, referring to Ashwin's mysterious off-spin bowling, read, "Have one with offie or tea." "R Ashwin retires after an illustrious career!" read the caption of the topical. Take a look:

