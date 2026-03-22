For decades, Amul's iconic topical ads have been a clever reflection of current events. It features the instantly recognisable “Amul Girl” reacting to everything from politics and sports to entertainment. This time, Amul whipped up a special tribute in honour of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released in theatres on March 19.





The topical featured a caricature of Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The artwork cleverly used wordplay and humour to capture the film's massive popularity. The doodle incorporated lines like "Maska Mein hai Doodh Andar" and "superhit butter," referencing both the brand's identity and the film's box office success. The side note read, "Amul Topical: Massive blockbuster film releases its sequel!"

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sequel to the 2025 release, Dhurandhar. The film features Ranveer Singh as the undercover Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who operates in Pakistan under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles.





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Last year, Amul paid tribute to Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna for his viral Fa9la entry dance in the 2025 movie. The illustration shared by Amul showed Khanna dancing while holding bread and butter, with the caption, “Song FA9LA from blockbuster film, breaks the internet!”





"Dhurandhar, Makhan ko bhar andar," the overlay text read.







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Last month, Amul celebrated the historic BAFTA win of Lakshmipriya Devi's Manipuri film Boong with a special topical illustration, captioned: “Boongratulaions! Amul…You BAFTA have it.” The film won in the Best Children's and Family Film category and is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Amul paid tribute to actor Satish Shah, who died on October 25, at the age of 74. The illustration featured a sketch of Satish Shah seated on a chair, flanked by two of his most iconic on-screen characters. On one side stood Municipal Commissioner D'Mello from the 1983 satire Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, while the other side had Indravadhan Sarabhai from the 2004 sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.