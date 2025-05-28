Tennis player Rafael Nadal bid a tearful goodbye to the French Open. The 22-time Grand Slam champion retired last year after leading Spain in the 2024 Davis Cup. On Sunday, May 26, the 38-year-old was honoured at a poignant ceremony on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland-Garros. The Spaniard's two-year-old son, Rafael Junior and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, were there to make the event extra special for him. Marking the emotional moment, popular dairy brand Amul paid a heartfelt tribute to Nadal in their latest topical. Amul is not new to coming up with creative and thoughtful illustrations celebrating important milestones, and this time was no different.





In the topical, posted on Amul's Instagram page, an animated version of Rafael Nadal was seen waving to his fans with a solemn smile on his face. He carried his son in his arms, much like what happened at the court. FYI: Nadal's little munchkin mimicked his father's wave and giggled as the crowd erupted in applause. The illustration also featured Nadal's wife clapping for her husband from the stands. Meanwhile, the viral Amul girl reciprocates the gesture beside her.

The witty text layout read, “A fond Rafarewell” referring to Rafael Nadal's farewell. “Amul, enjoy with French Toast,” read the words at the bottom, hinting at the tennis icon's glittery French Open career. The side note read, “Amul Topical: Nadal bows out after an illustrious career in the presence of his three greatest rivals!”





Last year, when Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis, Amul paid homage to him with another interesting topical. The creation titled “Nadalvida” celebrated Nadal's extraordinary career. Nadalvida is an amalgamation of two words — Nadal and alvida (a Hindi word meaning goodbye). The artwork captured the tennis legend smiling and waving to his fans on a court. The text in the picture read, "Amul Rafabulous," combining Nadal's name with "fabulous" — honouring his outstanding accomplishments in tennis. "Amul Topical: Tennis legend bids goodbye to a glittering career!" said the caption. Read all about it here.