Popular dairy brand Amul's latest topical is dedicated to the popular drama series 'Panchayat,' which revolves around the life of an engineering graduate (Jitendra Kumar) who ends up working for a panchayat in a remote Indian village - Phulera. The makers of this much-loved series recently released the third season, and since then, happy fans have flooded social media with popular references and songs from the new season. Amul also joined the trend in its signature style, releasing an adorable topical.

In the illustration, we can see all the main characters - Prahlad, Manju Devi, Sachiv Ji, Pradhan Ji, and Vikas. The characters are placed in the Panchayat office with buttered toasts in their hands and a brick of butter on the desk. The playful caption reads, "Mannchaahat Makhan! Amul Gaon mein bhi, Pao mein bhi."







Actors Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar also posted the topical on their Instagram Stories. Fans of the hit show jumped into the comments section with their creative wordplays and references to the show's latest season. Take a look:





Referencing 'banrakas' aka Bhushan Sharma's dialogue, a fan wrote, "Dekh raha hai Binod, kaise Maska lagaya jata hai." Recalling the dadi character's hit dialogue, a user wrote, "Mannchaahat Makhan khao... phir toh Makaan mil hi jayega, mil jayega na Sachiv ji?"





Another wrote, "Makhan kha kha kar Sachiv ji became quite golu molu." Swapping the word 'meeting' to 'makhan' from another popular scene, a user wrote, "Kijiye makkkhan makkhan... kheliye makkhan makkhan."

Created by The Viral Fever for Amazon Prime Video, 'Panchayat Season 3' stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role with Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar in pivotal roles. The series is helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar.