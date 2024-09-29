Dame Maggie Smith, the British actress known for a variety of iconic roles, has died at 89. Tributes from across the globe have been pouring in, as her admirers come to terms with the loss of a legend. Popular Indian dairy brand, Amul, also paid homage to Maggie Smith in its signature style. Amul released a topical in her honour, depicting the actress as two of her most famous characters. In the illustration, we see Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess from the hit show, 'Downton Abbey'. Behind her figure is a mirror in which we see her with a large pointed hat. Fans will recognise this character as Professor Minerva McGonagall from the Harry Potter films. While these are among her most popular roles, Maggie Smith's illustrious career includes several others. She had also acted on stage.





On top of the illustration are the words, "Peerless in Shakespeare, Magical in Harry Potter." The caption of the post reads, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to the legendary actress, star of the Harry Potter series and Downton Abbey!" Take a look below:







