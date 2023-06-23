Dairy giant Amul is well-known for its wide range of milk and milk products. When we think of the brand, automatically the first image that pops to mind is that of the iconic 'Amul Girl'. This wonderful campaign has been one of the most prominent case studies in the Indian advertising world. Running since the 1966, the Amul girl mascot has entertained us, made us think and also made us smile. On Tuesday night, the creator of the Amul girl, Sylvester daCunha died. The brand paid a tribute to the 'Utterly Butterly' campaign mastermind in their own unique way. Take a look:

Also Read: Amul's Latest Topical On Heatwave Is Just So Relatable - See Post

In the caricature, we could see the advertising whiz Sylvester daCunha in conversation with the Amul girl. He seemed to be instructing her while she was taking notes from him while enjoying the classic Amul butter. "Your ideas were utterly butterly delicious. Sylvester daCunha (1930-3023)," read the header text to the post. "Topical: Tribute to the advertising legend, creator of the Amul girl," wrote the dairy giant in the caption.





Since the time it was shared, it has raked in over 38k likes. A number of Instagram users poured in their reactions and comments to the death of the creator of the 'Utterly Butterly' campaign. "Sad! May his soul rest in peace," wrote one user while another said, "Respect!"





Amul is known for sharing creative and witty topicals on multiple topics from the fields of entertainment, sports and news. From International Yoga Day to the iconic IPL win of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), they have shared advertisements for their butter on all kinds of news items. Take a look at some of their most recent popular topicals:

Also Read: Internet Explorer Retires After 27 Years, Amul Shares A Topical With A Bollywood Twist





This is not the only time Amul has been in the news. Recently, the dairy brand had also issued a clarification after a viral video surfaced featuring their lassi. The clip claimed that the product was contaminated with fungus, however, Amul clarified that this was not the case. Click here to read more about this story.