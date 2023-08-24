After the news of Chandrayaan-3's successful landing, India is over the moon, quite literally! On Wednesday evening, the entire country rejoiced as the lunar mission achieved a major milestone in space exploration by touching down near the South Pole. Congratulatory messages poured in for scientists and leaders at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Food brands too chimed in to share quirky creatives and messages with a foodie twist to celebrate the significant event in India's space exploration history. Dairy brand Amul, for instance, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the creatives they had made for different editions of Chandrayaan across the last fifteen years. Take a look:
We thank the @isro team for their continuous service to take India to greater heights. #Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/GCRzZW1wYs— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 23, 2023
For Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, Amul said, "Chaar chand lag gaye!" Meanwhile, for the second one in 2019, they wrote, "Chanda apna lehrayega!" And for the current edition of Chandrayaan-3, Amul said, "Moon meetha karo!"
Meanwhile, food delivery applications Swiggy and Zomato shared sweet posts about Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing. "Chandrayaan-3 has been delivered," wrote Swiggy while Zomato chimed in, "You made the nation proud ISRO."
you made the nation proud @isro 🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/Xb4WEKXpqZ— zomato (@zomato) August 23, 2023
Ji haan #Chandrayaan3 has been delivered ❤️@isro 👏👏👏 https://t.co/q5xt50i3AV— Swiggy (@Swiggy) August 23, 2023
Grocery delivery applications BlinkIt and Dunzo too shared their quirky creatives with a foodie twist. BlinkIt offered some kaju katli and motichoor laddoo to the lunar mission streaming on television. Meanwhile, Dunzo stated, "Chandrayaan Baan Shaan. Thank you ISRO for inspiring an entire generation to aim for the moon."
India to the moon - your order was successfully delivered 🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/n4HbUmIN2J— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) August 23, 2023
1.4 billion prayers being delivered! Whatever happens today, @isro you have already inspired an entire nation to come together & believe! ❤️🚀#Chandrayaan3Landing#Chandrayaan3#ISRO#ISROMissions#IndiaOnTheMoonpic.twitter.com/vE4oZDC1fD— Dunzo (@DunzoIt) August 23, 2023
A couple of other food brands and fast food chains also posted congratulatory messages and celebrated the big win for ISRO's success. Chandrayaan-3 was converted into a pizza in Domino's post, while Café Coffee Day chose to represent the moon with a cup of coffee. Take a look:
Our pride for Chandrayaan 3- to the moon and back!🚀#DominosIndia#Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/QJA6zgRvRF— dominos_india (@dominos_india) August 23, 2023
for every like on this image, we'll send a cookie to ISRO 🇮🇳🍪 pic.twitter.com/EO4jTLDYMM— Subway India (@SubwayIndia) August 23, 2023
We're over the moon, quite literally! Congratulations to the whole team at ISRO, you've brewed yet another victory for the country.#chandrayan3#isro#indiaonmoon#vikramlanderpic.twitter.com/GFX6JEL0Kf— Cafe Coffee Day (@CafeCoffeeDay) August 23, 2023
