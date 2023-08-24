After the news of Chandrayaan-3's successful landing, India is over the moon, quite literally! On Wednesday evening, the entire country rejoiced as the lunar mission achieved a major milestone in space exploration by touching down near the South Pole. Congratulatory messages poured in for scientists and leaders at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Food brands too chimed in to share quirky creatives and messages with a foodie twist to celebrate the significant event in India's space exploration history. Dairy brand Amul, for instance, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the creatives they had made for different editions of Chandrayaan across the last fifteen years. Take a look:

Also Read: Proud Moment For Indians - How Amul Celebrated Chandrayaan-3's Successful Launch

For Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, Amul said, "Chaar chand lag gaye!" Meanwhile, for the second one in 2019, they wrote, "Chanda apna lehrayega!" And for the current edition of Chandrayaan-3, Amul said, "Moon meetha karo!"

Meanwhile, food delivery applications Swiggy and Zomato shared sweet posts about Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing. "Chandrayaan-3 has been delivered," wrote Swiggy while Zomato chimed in, "You made the nation proud ISRO."

Grocery delivery applications BlinkIt and Dunzo too shared their quirky creatives with a foodie twist. BlinkIt offered some kaju katli and motichoor laddoo to the lunar mission streaming on television. Meanwhile, Dunzo stated, "Chandrayaan Baan Shaan. Thank you ISRO for inspiring an entire generation to aim for the moon."

Also Read: Idlis To Veg Pulaav: Gaganyan Astronauts To Get Desi Food Aboard Their Space Mission

A couple of other food brands and fast food chains also posted congratulatory messages and celebrated the big win for ISRO's success. Chandrayaan-3 was converted into a pizza in Domino's post, while Café Coffee Day chose to represent the moon with a cup of coffee. Take a look:

What did you think of the posts by the food brands? Tell us in the comments.