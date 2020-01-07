Idlis To Veg Pulaav: Gaganyan Astronauts To Get Desi Food Aboard Their Space Mission

Highlights Gaganyan Space Mission is gearing up towards its final date

The astronauts will be served special Indian dishes aboard the mission

Indian food items are being included in the menu such as Pulaav and Idlis

Astronauts going out in space exploration missions would often have to forego their favourite food items and survive on canned food. India's first ever manned space mission Gaganyan is now set to change that! As four pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) undergo training in Russia with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to undertake the mission, a special menu is being devised for the budding astronauts. Some special 'desi' food items are being prepared for the astronauts which includes delicious food items such as veg pulaav and moong dal halwa!





For the Indian astronauts scheduled to go into Space in Mission Gaganyan, food items including Egg rolls, Veg rolls, Idli, Moong dal halwa and Veg pulav have been prepared by the Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore. Food heaters would also be provided to them.



Food items that will be provided to the men going on mission include items such veg rolls, chapatis, chicken curry, spinach, paneer, egg rolls, and idlis. The elaborated food menu comprising 30 food items is being readied and developed by the Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) based in Mysore. The food will be packed in a ready-to-eat manner with only addition of water required to reconstitute it. Care will have to be taken by the astronauts to eat the food, as any spillage would cause issues in an anti-gravity environment.

The freshness and quality of the food will be ensured, and the astronauts will also be provided with food heaters to keep their food warm. Items will be mildly spiced with options to add to the spiciness as required. Special containers are also being developed for the astronauts to enable them to continue having liquids such as fruit juice and water as well.





To help astronauts drink liquids including water and juices in Space where there is no gravity, special containers have also been developed for Mission Gaganyan.



Talking about Gaganyan, the mission is ISRO's first space mission in which a crew of three members will orbit the earth for seven days in the year 2022. The mission was first thought of in 2004 and should it come through successfully, India would join the likes of countries like US and China. The mission is touted to cost Rs. 10,000 crores and will surely be a milestone moment in India's space history. Here's wishing Team Gaganyan all the very best for the preparations of their upcoming mission!







