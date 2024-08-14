Singer Arijit Singh has become the most-followed artist on Spotify's global rankings. He has outshined Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. With 117.2 million followers, Arijit Singh now holds the top spot. He surpassed Taylor Swift by a margin of 21,000 followers. This historic moment has not gone unnoticed, especially by Amul India, a brand known for its timely and creative advertisements. In signature style, the dairy giant quickly recognised Singh's achievement with a special topical ad.

The Amul ad features the brand's iconic mascot, the Amul girl, depicted as Arijit Singh holding a guitar. The text at the top of the ad reads, "Tu hai champion, Arijit." The tagline at the bottom, "Har kisi ko milta hai," adds a witty twist to Arijit Singh's popular song Har Kisi Ko Nahin Milta Yahan Pyaar from the 2013 film Boss. The caption accompanying the ad on Amul India's Instagram page reads, "Legendary Indian singer becomes most followed artist on Spotify!"

Amul's topical advertisement celebrating the Indian singer's feat has received much love and appreciation from his fans on social media.

A user said, “My most favourite.”

Another wrote, “Congratulations, my favourite singer.”

"Amul and Arijit are never out of tune," read a comment.

Many others have expressed their joy by dropping red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

The competition for the title of the 'Most Followed Artist on Spotify' had been intense, with Arijit Singh and Taylor Swift vying for the top spot. He has also become the first Indian artist to cross 100 million followers on Spotify.

Apart from Arijit Singh, A.R. Rahman is making waves with 49 million followers placing him in the Top 20 on Spotify.