Cricketer Irfan Pathan recently enjoyed a lavish dinner full of delicacies at singer Adnan Sami and Roya Sami Khan's home. After looking at so many delicious dishes, Irfan decided to capture it all in a video and posted it on his Instagram handle. In the clip, we can see a big dining table set up with many bowls and plates full of a variety of dishes. Adnan can be seen standing next to a chair and goes on to name all the dishes on the table one by one.

A lip-smacking buffet for any non-vegetarian, the dinner featured paya, seekh kebab, pulao, haleem, kadhai ghosht, butter chicken, lasuni palak, Afghani naan, mac and cheese.

While Adnan is busy describing the dishes, Irfan asks, "Aapke lazeez haton se bana hai? [Are these all prepared from your hands?" To this, Adnan quips, "Mere toh bade surile haath hai [My hands are rather quite musical]"

After all the yummy dishes are named, Irfan says, "Every time I come here, always look forward to having this meal. Dopahar ka khaana khaake nahi aata main [I skip lunch before coming here]." In the caption, he added, "Yummiest food and mind-blowing conversations. This is the norm at @adnansamiworld @royasamikhan."

In the comments section, the 'Lift Kara De' singer wrote, "Always a pleasure to have you and your lovely family at home!!"

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates The Bluff Wrap With Some Delicious Food And Drinks

Watch the full video here:



Fans loved catching a sneak peek into this elaborate spread. One commented, "I am hungry after looking at this delicacy." Another said, "Afghan food is always wonderful." A third chimed in, "The food looks good."

Fans were also happy to see their friendship. A comment read, "Beautiful bonding both of you."

Also Read:Ananya Panday's Birthday Wish For Sara Ali Khan Featured This Adorable Cake Moment

Adnan Sami sure knows how to host the perfect dinner party. If you too are looking for delicious ideas, check out our dinner party recipe collection here.