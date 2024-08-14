On Sunday evenings, most of us just want to relax in front of the TV, watch some interesting movie or shows, and indulge in some junk food. Well, it turns out Hollywood icon Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson celebrates the designated holiday in the same way. A quick look at his Instagram profile provides enough evidence. In a video shared by the star, you can see a plate full of fries and two juicy burgers. He picks one up and takes a bite, clearly enjoying the treat. In his caption, Dwayne described how he relished three “double smash burgers” while watching the Netflix series 'Griselda'. He wrote, “Cheat meal Sunday night obsessions," adding, "Three double smash burgers + the Netflix series ‘GRISELDA'. Love this series and the performances from this all Latino cast. Especially the Godmother herself, Sofia Vergara leading the way. Miami will always be home (I have many;) and it's wild to see how it all shook out. I lived in a tiny apartment right behind Dadeland Mall - where it all went down on that infamous day.”

Just like Dwayne Johnson, if you also love burgers, below are some quick and easy recipes:

1. Lamb Burger With Radish Slaw:

A lamb patty seasoned with spices, served in a bun with radish slaw. The combination of lamb and crisp slaw creates a flavourful burger experience. Click here for the recipe.

2. Chicken Feta Cheese Burger:

A chicken patty infused with crumbled feta cheese. It is served in a bun with toppings like lettuce, tomato and a drizzle of tzatziki sauce. Recipe here.

3. Sea Bass Burger:

A unique burger made with a grilled or pan-seared sea bass fillet, served in a bun with toppings like lettuce, tomato and a zesty sauce. It is a lighter, seafood alternative to the traditional burger. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Quinoa Veggie Burger:

A healthy, plant-based burger made with a patty of quinoa, vegetables and spices. It is packed with protein and fibre and served in a bun with fresh veggies and your choice of sauce. Detailed recipe here.

5. Vegetable Burger:

A classic veggie burger made with a patty of mixed vegetables like carrots, peas and potatoes. Served in a bun with lettuce, and tomato, it is a satisfying vegetarian meal. Follow the recipe here.





Enjoy any of these yummy burgers over the weekend along with your favourite OTT series.