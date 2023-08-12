Actor Ananya Panday, the ultimate food lover, is on a roll these days while promoting her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2. Even in the middle of promotions, her love for food is following her. Curious about her latest indulgence? Well, it's kebabs. In an Instagram Story, she shared a video showcasing a table topped with four plates of these mouthwatering delights. Each plate held four delectable kebabs, carefully presented on vibrant green leaves. Adding to the charm were half-cut lemons, feisty green chillies, and some sauteed onions placed on the sides of the plates. Ananya captioned the scene by writing, "I am a kebabbbiii girl (It's funny, please don't kill me)." Seems like Ananya's love for kebabs is firing up some deliciously fun moments.

Take a look at her story below:

In her next Instagram Story, Ananya Panday wished her actress buddy, Sara Ali Khan, a happy birthday by sharing a foodie moment. In this snapshot, these two were caught in the act of indulging in a delightful sweet delight. Ananya was eating a sweet dish garnished with cocoa goodness. Meanwhile, Sara could be seen enjoying a big slice of cake. But it's not just about the food; it's the unfiltered camaraderie that shines. Ananya's message captured the essence perfectly: "Happy birthday partner! With you, ‘what you see is what you get,' and you always say it as it is – unapologetically you. (heart emoticon) My fave things about you (clown emoji). Stay mad Sara. Love you (heart emoji)."

Take a look:

A few weeks back, Ananya Panday and her family were vacationing in Ibiza. Among the many pictures, the frame that truly tickled our taste buds was from their family dinner. The spread included a plate of crispy croquettes, adorned with sauces and herbs that were a treat for the eyes. Adjacent to it was a serving of tomato salsa, accompanied by freshly baked toasted garlic bread. Their feast continued with slices of finely seasoned and tender meat, adorned with exotic herbs. Bhavana Pandey summed up these heartwarming moments with a simple yet poignant caption: "Familia." Read the full story here.

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 will be hitting the big screens on August 25, 2023.