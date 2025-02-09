Ananya Panday is a self-confessed foodie, and anyone following her on Instagram knows it well. From her love for desi delights to her Parisian food adventures, she shares it all online. Guess her latest indulgence? Here is a hint – it's a South Indian delicacy. Currently, in Chennai, Ananya could not resist trying an authentic dish. And if you guessed idli, you are right. But she did not go for the classic version – she opted for ghee podi idli, where soft, bite-sized idlis are tossed with ghee (clarified butter) and podi (a flavorful, spicy lentil and spice powder). In the snap posted by Ananya, a white plate lined with a banana leaf held the mini idlis, garnished with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Tempting, isn't it?





Ananya Panday never misses a chance to try local delicacies when she travels. Last month, she jetted off to Amritsar with her sister, Rysa Panday, and their mother, Bhavana Pandey. While their visit to the Golden Temple was a highlight, the food moments stole the show. Ananya indulged in Amritsar's famous Amritsari Kulcha, served with chane ki sabzi, tangy chutney, sliced onions, pickle and a kulhad of lassi. Sharing the experience, she captioned her post, "Sabr. Shukr. Simran. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh." Click here for the full story.

Before that, Ananya Panday shared a collage from a cosy yet lavish dinner at home with her close friends, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. The dinner spread was all about indulgence and comfort. The appetizers included bite-sized treats like mini pizzas, flatbreads and rolled-up ham. To end on a sweet note, there was a tempting raspberry tart. A perfect mix of good food and great company. Here is the full story.





We simply love Ananya Panday's foodie shenanigans.