Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently delighted his fans by indulging in Bihar's iconic dish, litti chokha, during his visit to Patna. Known for its rich cultural heritage and delectable cuisine, Patna is a haven for food lovers, and no visit is complete without tasting this regional speciality. On his Instagram account, Vicky shared glimpses of his culinary adventure, posting a picture and video of himself enjoying litti chokha at a local street food stall. His caption read, "Patna aakar Litti Chokha kaise miss kar jaayein??? #Chhaava exciting news coming up!" (How can one miss litti chokha when in Patna? It was amazing.) His post quickly garnered attention, with fans praising his enthusiasm for regional cuisine and eagerly anticipating his upcoming projects.





For the uninitiated, litti chokha is a traditional dish from Bihar and neighbouring regions, comprising roasted wheat flour balls stuffed with a spicy mixture of gram flour and spices, served alongside mashed vegetables like brinjal, potatoes, and tomatoes. Its smoky flavour and rustic preparation make it a cherished street food delicacy.

This isn't the first time Vicky has showcased his love for local cuisines. Earlier, the actor shared his "cheat meal after months" on Instagram, featuring the ever-popular paani puri. The video captured his joy of savouring the tangy, spicy treat. Click here to see the post.





During promotional tours for his film Bad NewZ, Vicky, along with co-stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, explored Delhi's culinary offerings. Triptii, a Delhi native, introduced the team to the famed Moolchand Ke Paranthe. Vicky shared an Instagram Story relishing a crispy, golden-brown paneer paratha served with curd and onions. Click here to see.





On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is set to star in Chhaava, a Hindi-language historical action film based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.