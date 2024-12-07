Food trends come and go, but some recipes manage to capture our taste buds. Anna Paul, the latest internet sensation, has taken the spotlight from Gigi Hadid's famous vodka pasta with her spicy, flavourful Turkish pasta recipe. If you haven't tried it yet, now's the time, with a few tweaks to suit Indian taste buds, this dish is sure to delight. A vlogger and food creator, Anna Paul, has gained widespread attention for her recipes. Her Turkish pasta, with its perfect blend of warm spices and tangy richness, has taken social media by storm, and it's easy to see why. Simple, delicious and ready in no time, this recipe is ideal for anyone looking to add a bit of kitchen adventure without the fuss.

Here's how she makes it:

First things first – this pasta may have originally used ground beef, but chicken mince works just as well. The real magic is in the layers of flavour that make every bite irresistible. It's a hearty dish with strong spices that remind you of Indian cuisine, but with a twist. The recipe is simple and perfect for cooks of any skill level. “For this one, eyeball the spices and the butter and don't forget to have fun,” says Anna. This relaxed, playful approach makes the dish so appealing that even beginners can't resist trying it.

The real joy of this dish comes from how its ingredients seamlessly meld together. You'll need:

Chicken mince

Salt and pepper

Curry powder

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Paprika

Chopped onions

Butter (salted)

Greek yoghurt

Minced garlic

Your choice of pasta (spaghetti or penne)

Chopped tomatoes for garnish

Chives

Here's the method:

Begin by browning the chicken mince in a pan with salt, pepper, curry powder, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika. The aim here is to get the chicken crispy on the outside while keeping it juicy on the inside.

Melt your salted butter in a separate pan and add as much paprika as your taste buds can handle.

Combine hung curd, minced garlic and a pinch of salt to create a smooth and tangy base that balances the heat from the spices.

While the chicken and sauces are coming together, boil your pasta until al dente.

Combine the cooked pasta with the chicken mixture, drizzle the butter sauce over it, and add generous spoonfuls of the yoghurt sauce.

Finish with a sprinkle of chopped tomatoes and chives for that extra touch of freshness.

For those of you who like your food with an added layer of heat, this is where the dish's flexibility shines. You can amp up the spice level with a touch of red chilli flakes or a squeeze of lemon juice to bring out more zesty notes. And if you're a fan of bold, savoury notes, consider tossing in a few finely chopped green chillies.

Food vlogger Zainab Pirzada has you covered with the Indian version of the recipe:

Whether you're cooking for friends, family or just for yourself, this Turkish pasta is as easy to make as it is delicious. So, when will you be trying it? Share your Turkish pasta experience in the comments section.