Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, is on cloud nine. The internet personality is ready to start a new chapter in her life as she said yes to her long-time boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. The picture-perfect proposal happened at the heart of New York City aka Central Park. On Saturday, the 34-year-old wrapped up her vacation in the US city, but not without sharing lovely glimpses of her fun adventures at the destination. Out of the carousel, it was her food escapades that grabbed our attention instantly. One of the pictures captured Anshula Kapoor enjoying a hearty brunch at Bubby's. The delectable American platter comprised fluffy scrambled eggs topped with herbs, a few slices of roasted bacon and soft pancakes served with a dollop of fresh cream, a bowl of jam and slurpy chocolate syrup.





Also Read:A Look At Shilpa Shetty's Scrumptious "Son Day Binge" With Viaan In London





She relished the meal with a cup of freshly brewed black coffee. Anshula Kapoor's love for pancakes is a given. How do we know? Well, on another breakfast outing, she treated her taste buds to blueberry-topped pancakes, which came with sugary maple syrup. A half-eaten jam-spread bread and a cup of coffee were on the table too.

Watch the full post below:

To experience the flavours of Italy in New York City, Anshula Kapoor's next culinary stop was at L'Industrie Pizza. Here, she dug into the decadent bliss of Neapolitan pizza featuring a soft-chew centre and charred-puffy edges. The mouthwatering slices were garnished with fresh cream and basil leaves. Anshula paired the dish with an orange drink.





After that, Anshula Kapoor visited the top-tier bakery restaurant — Apollo Bagels, known for their variety of bread rolls. She savoured a box of yummy-looking smoked salmon bagels accented with scallion cream cheese, red onions, herbs and olives. She also offered a peek into a jumbo cheese-filled burger.





In one video, Anshula Kapoor was seen indulging in a square-shaped pizza, crowned with gooey shredded cheese at Mama's TOO pizzeria. We also spotted two additional slices of margarita pizza sprinkled with basil leaves. Looked so delicious!





Also Read: "I First Ate Churros Here At 4 Am": Matt Preston's Favourite Churros Place Is In Spain





We are in love with Anshula Kapoor's gastronomical diaries.