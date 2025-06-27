Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 40th birthday on June 26 with his close friends and family. Now, his doting sister, Anshula Kapoor, gave a sneak peek into the delicious cakes on Instagram. She shared a photo on her Instagram stories and tagged the actor, among others. It featured two cakes, one reportedly brought for the entrepreneur Samyukta Nair. The first one was a red velvet treat adorned with three orange macarons and an Oreo cookie. Additionally, an adorable note on top of the thick milky layer read, “Happy birthday bhai.” The other one was a butter scotch delight decorated with various shades of brown and white frosting, resembling textured scales. On top of it, the note read, “Happy birthday, Sam.”





Also Read: Mira Kapoor Compared This Drool-Worthy Pasta To Caramel Popcorn, Here's Why

Watch Anshula Kapoor's Instagram story below:

On the other hand, the birthday boy also reposted a photo from his birthday celebrations shared by his friend and pastry chef Pooja Dhingra. In the snap, Arjun was seen posing with two cute red velvet cupcakes that were adorned with whipped cream on top. Alongside the photo, Pooja wrote, “Happpppy birthday @arjunkapoor hope you have your fill of red velvet cakes today.” In reply, the actor said, “I did and loved it,” and indeed the proof is his cakillicious birthday moments.

Watch Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story below:

Arjun Kapoor used to mark his birthday celebrations with a variety of indulgences. Last year, on his 39th birthday, he celebrated the day with a dinner feast alongside his uncle Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor, sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor, and friends Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.





Also Read: Shabana Azmi's Hamburg Indulgence Leaves Us Craving. What's On The Menu





Later, Anshula shared a couple of heartwarming photos from her doting brother's closed-door birthday bash. In the last slide of her carousel, we get to see a video of Arjun's cake-cutting ceremony. It featured three beautiful cakes - an ice-cream delight and two classic chocolate treats adorned with candles and 'Happy Birthday Arjun' written on them. Click here to read the full story.





We wish a belated happy birthday to Arjun Kapoor!