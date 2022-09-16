Asian food combines a wide range of flavours from diverse cuisines, and we just so happen to enjoy them all. We all love to gobble on noodles, dimsums, sushi, spring rolls, and more. In fact, if given a choice, many of us Asian food lovers can have these flavours all day and every day! Various ingredients, complex flavours, and cooking techniques always leave us salivating! And it seems like Anupam Kher is also enjoying some yummy Asian food. Anupam Kher is a fellow foodie, as evidenced by his Instagram page. He always makes it a point to update his 4.6 million Instagram followers on his gastronomic adventures whenever he is travelling. You will often find him indulging in Indian cuisine or Continental foods. The actor is constantly gushing about food, whether he is in India or travelling abroad. Recently, as the actor was in Delhi, he was seen relishing some delightful pan-Asian food.





Anupam Kher took to Instagram, where he is sitting at a restaurant. In his bowl, you can spot a delicious preparation of paneer cubes tossed in a spicy-looking sauce with some other vegetables as well. Right in front of him, there is a chef who is preparing delicious-looking noodles on his pan! Take a look at this story below:

As we said, Anupam Kher always shares his culinary adventures while travelling; earlier, he was seen enjoying a classic dish in Nepal. A bowl of piping hot transparent soup, some chutney, and two platters full of steaming hot momos can all be seen in his story. In contrast to how Indians often eat momos, which are served with a fiery red chutney, Anupam Kher is enjoying them in the video in the typical Nepalese manner. Momos are typically served in the Kathmandu Valley with a jhol, a soup or broth that is thin and has chutney consistency, and achar. You can read more about it here.





As Anupam Kher keeps travelling and shares about his foodie diaries, what do you think will be next on his plate? Let us know in the comments below!



