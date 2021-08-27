Anushka Sharma has been on a gastronomic adventure for the past several weeks. The actress is currently in England with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and their daughter Vaamika. Even as Virat Kohli takes on the English cricket team, Anushka is keeping herself busy trying out some yummy delicacies in England. And, she makes sure to share the images of the delicious food with her fans and followers on Instagram. On Friday, the actress shared an image of the tasty snack that she was digging into. Like a true foodie, Anushka did not stop at one but chose to have two stuffed buns that looked decadent and fresh.





While one of the buns was stuffed with a white cream filling, it was topped with black and white sesame seeds. The second bun had chocolate stuffing that looked delicious. Sharing the image, she wrote cheekily, “Continuing on my health mission.”

Instagram story by Anushka Sharma

The caption is in reference to a post she shared on Thursday, in which she was seen digging into a yummy cheese sandwich and some black coffee. While Anushka is known to love her vegan food, we are not sure if the cheese sandwich was vegan or not.





Often, Anushka is accompanied on her foodie sojourns by her husband, Virat Kohli. Recently, the couple was seen dining in a restaurant in Leeds. While what the duo ate at the Indian restaurant remains a mystery, an image of the couple with the chef went viral on social media.





Thanks to social media, we have been able to get a fair glimpse of Anushka's food preferences from her posts. She recently shared an image of her yummy vegan meal. It consisted of a sticky sweet-potato recipe that was topped with sesame seeds and thinly sliced pickled daikon, radishes and green onions. This was served along with fried rice wafers. And when the power couple is not trying out new dishes, they like to keep it simple with salads and home-cooked meals.





We love everything about Anushka Sharma's food picks. Tell us what you think about her posts.