Anushka Sharma's love for comfort food is not a secret. The actress keeps delighting her fans with dishes that are deliciously guilt-free. Proof of this was recently found in her latest Instagram entry. Anushka shared a picture of a scrumptious vegetarian food platter she enjoyed during the Navratri festivities. TBH, it left us drooling. Displayed on a table were plant-based kebabs served with green chutney presumably made with pudina and dhania. There was also a slice of lemon and a green chilly for a zesty-spicy spin.

Anushka Sharma captioned the lip-smacking frame “Navratri snacking = sorted! Plant-based & guilt-free”. Anushka even mentioned Virat Kohli in the post as she playfully wrote, “Saving some for you... maybe!”

We are hooked to Anushka Sharma's food diaries. Previously, the actress shared a few glimpses on Instagram where she visited a South Indian restaurant with Virat Kohli and her parents in Bengaluru. In a series of Insta posts, the foodie gave us multiple sneak peeks into her indulgences. The most intriguing part of her gastronomical journey was that the dishes started from Rs 20 up to Rs 80. It included a variety of South Indian cuisines. Read on to know more.

Anushka Sharma loves homemade meals. Not too long ago, she uploaded a snap of a hearty, home-cooked vegetarian dish. Anushka relished pointed gourd (parwal) sabzi, and bitter gourd sabzi, which was kept next to kali dal (Indian black lentil). Sharing the meal, she wrote, “Thank you for always obliging my vegetarian meal requests. Simply delicious.” Read on to know more.