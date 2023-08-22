Anushka Sharma, just like most of us, has a soft corner for all things delicious. The actress has established herself as a big-time foodie with her Instagram posts. But what we love about her is that she never shies away from satisfying her cravings. What is she up to now? Anushka has shared a glimpse of her simple homemade meals, and the menu was nothing less than a treat for fitness enthusiasts out there. Anushka, who was invited to a friend's place for dinner, was served pointed gourd (Parwal) sabzi, and bitter gourd sabzi, which was kept next to kali dal (Indian black lentil).

Anushka Sharma shared the picture of her dining table, with the text, “Thank you for always obliging my vegetarian meal requests. Simply delicious.”

It turns out that after an exotic vacation and cafe meals Anushka Sharma is relying on home-made food. Anushka's picture of a simple dinner comes right after she and her husband, Virat Kohli were seen vacationing in Barbados. The star Indian cricketer also gave us a glimpse of a cafe, which served them the “best food” they “ever ate.” The couple was seen posing in front of the cafe's menu, which revealed that it serves “full breakfast” including “hot beverages and smoothies.”

Soon after Virat Kohli's post, a picture of the couple sitting in the cafe went viral. It was shared by the official Instagram page of the eatery. In the click, Virat and Anushka Sharma were seen posing with the chef. It seems they really like the food a lot because we also saw them sitting with their takeaway food, packed in foil paper.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are couple of goals. Aren't they?