Bhagyashree, celebrated for her timeless beauty and dedication to healthy living, is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Singapore. Even while on holiday, she continues to inspire her fans with her passion for nutritious food. In her recent Instagram Stories, she shared a mouth-watering picture of her lunch that not only looked delicious but was also packed with nutrients. The dish? A Mexican-inspired millet taco, topped with fresh leafy greens and vegetables. Staying true to her healthy eating philosophy, Bhagyashree demonstrated how indulgence and health can go hand in hand, even while travelling. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Healthy Lunch." Take a look:

In the next slide, she showcased a Mexican pizza, made with millet and topped with fresh corn. We can also see molten cheese with herb toppings.

It seems millet is Bhagyashree's go-to food while travelling. Previously, she treated herself to a scrumptious South Indian meal even “between two flights”. She shared a picture of enjoying the in-flight dishes on her Instagram Stories. The menu comprised soft-spongy millet dosa served with sambar and coconut chutney. Another plate featured fluffy millet idlis alongside sambar and coconut chutney. Read on to know more.

Bhagyashree keeps suggesting healthy food options to her fanbase. In one of her "Tuesday Tips with B" series, the actress highlighted the importance of millet and shed light on how it seems to have disappeared from our plate. She said, "It is amaranth, also known as rajgira in India. A nutrition-filled millet with vitamins & minerals like potassium, magnesium, manganese, choline, and lysine, which helps to absorb calcium for building strong bones. It also has iron and folate, which is great for pregnant women as well as lactating mothers and this is the only millet that has muscle-building protein. So, tell me, what is it? It is rajgira aka Amaranth.”

What do you think Bhagyashree will indulge in next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!