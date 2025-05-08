Actor and singer Aparshakti Khurana stepped out for a late-night stroll in Delhi to satisfy his sweet tooth. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video revealing that it was past midnight and he was at Krishna Di Kulfi - a popular dessert joint on Pandara Road, known for its creamy kulfis since 1959. But it was not the kulfi that won him over. Instead, it was the rich and flavourful roasted rabri. Unlike traditional rabri, which is off-white or light yellow, roasted rabri is caramel in colour, with an intense flavour, deep aroma, and thicker consistency.





In the video, the 'Stree' actor says, "Agar aap zindagi ka luft uthaana chahte ho, toh Krishna ki kulfi pe aake, roasted rabri khaa lo, uff [If you truly want to enjoy life to its fullest, then try this heavenly roasted rabri from Krishna Di Kulfi]." He added his latest track, 'First Sight Wala Love,' as background music.

Fans and food lovers reacted to the post in the comments section:





"My favourite, yummy! How I miss Delhi and Krishna Di Kulfi," wrote one Instagram user. Another commented, "Yummy rabri, this is my all-time favourite yaar."





"Eating a midnight snack at 12:30 am and loving it - perfect," a fan wrote. Another foodie added, "Meri bhi favourite hai ye rabri."





What is your favourite late-night dessert spot in Delhi? Tell us in the comments section below.