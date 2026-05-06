Actor Ashish Vidyarthi is clearly living his best foodie life, and his latest Instagram video from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, proves it yet again. Known for sharing honest, no-fuss food reviews, the veteran actor recently stopped by a local favourite, Sarovar Restaurant, to try some classic breakfast snacks. He began the video by introducing the place, mentioning that it is quite popular for its poha. But looks like he missed the timing – Ashish Vidyarthi casually mentioned that he was late for it, hinting that the dish might already be sold out for the day. No complaints though, because he quickly moved on to other options.





First up was khaman, topped with mustard seeds and fried green chillies. He clearly enjoyed it – so much so that he ordered another plate while still eating the first one. That pretty much says it all.





Next, Ashish Vidyarthi added kachori to his table. But before diving into that, something else caught his attention – a plate of samosa being served to another table. Without overthinking it, he asked the waiter to get him one too. The samosa came with green and red chutneys, along with a generous topping of sev, which made it stand out a bit from the usual versions.

Then came the aloo ki kachori. As he tore it open, the actor showed the filling and shared his thoughts: “Zaada mirch nahi hai aur zada khatti bhi nahi hai.(It is not too spicy and not too tangy.)” He also compared it to kachoris from Jodhpur, which, according to him, usually have more tanginess. Here, the filling felt closer to a samosa.





Ashish Vidyarthi did not stop there. The actor also tried dal ki kachori, which had a mix of matar and dal inside. After tasting everything, he summed up his experience with a simple and honest, “too good experience.”





Also Read: As Indian Mangoes Become Scarce In The US, A Man Hosts A Mango Party In San Francisco





The text attached to the post read, “Ujjain Ka Famous Samosa Chutney with Sev, Aloo & Dal Kachori, Soft Khaman.”

Also Read: Watch: Sameera Reddy Cooks A Tangy Goan Wild Mango Coconut Curry





Safe to say, when it comes to food, Ashish Vidyarthi knows how to keep it real and satisfying.