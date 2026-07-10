Pineapple is one of the most loved summer fruits. It is juicy, refreshing and naturally sweet. While it is grown in many parts of India, some regions are known for producing special varieties with a unique taste. One such variety comes from Assam, and it has now caught everyone's attention after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his love for it on social media.





Taking to X, Sarma posted about enjoying the famous Giant Queen pineapple from Karbi Anglong during the peak pineapple season in the Northeast.





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"Its peak pineapple season in the Northeast and I've been feasting on them lately. Today's star was the famous Assam Giant Queen from Karbi Anglong- super juicy & sweet and honestly one of the best you'll ever taste. You have to try it, it's literally to “die for”!" he wrote.





In the video, the Chief Minister can be seen standing as someone cuts the pineapple before serving it.

What Is Assam's Giant Queen Pineapple?

The Giant Queen pineapple is one of Assam's best-known fruit varieties. It is mainly grown in Karbi Anglong, where the climate and soil help produce naturally sweet and juicy pineapples. The fruit is known for its rich flavour, low fibre content and pleasant aroma. It is often enjoyed fresh but is also used in juices, desserts and fruit salads. The variety is popular across the Northeast and is slowly gaining attention in other parts of the country as well.

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Why Pineapple Is Good For You

Apart from being tasty, pineapple also comes with several health benefits. It is rich in vitamin C, which supports the immune system and helps keep the skin healthy. The fruit also contains bromelain, a natural enzyme that may help with digestion. Pineapple is a good source of antioxidants and provides fibre, which supports gut health and keeps you feeling full for longer. Since it has a high water content, it is also a refreshing fruit to enjoy during hot summer days.