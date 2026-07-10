Politicians are usually seen at rallies, meetings and official events. But every once in a while, they share a glimpse of their life away from work. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy did just that with a wholesome Instagram video that has caught people's attention. Instead of speeches or public appearances, the clip shows him in the kitchen making fresh puris for his grandson, Reyansh.





The video features Revanth Reddy flattening the dough into round puris before carefully frying them until they puff up into perfectly round, fluffy puris. Reyansh is seen sitting on the kitchen slab.





Sharing the video, the Chief Minister wrote, “How could I say no when my grandson said, 'Grandpa, I'll only eat puris if you make them?'”

He further added, “Beside me was my grandson, a handful of dough in his little hands, laughter filling the kitchen, and a dozen not-so-perfectly round puris... Amid a busy public life, these few moments spent making puris together with my grandson have become truly precious memories.”





The video has struck a chord with social media users, who flooded the comments with heart emojis and warm messages. Many praised the grandfather-grandson bond, while others said they loved seeing the Chief Minister enjoy a simple family moment in the kitchen.

If you also want to make soft, fluffy puris for your loved ones, the recipe is quite simple. Mix whole wheat flour with a pinch of salt and add water little by little to make a stiff dough. Knead it well, then cover and let it rest for about 15-20 minutes. Divide the dough into small balls and roll each one into an even, round disc. Heat oil in a deep pan and gently slide in one puri at a time. Lightly press it with a slotted spoon until it puffs up, then flip and cook the other side for a few seconds. Remove once golden and serve hot with potato curry, chole or your favourite side dish.